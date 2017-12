Ex-Frequent Flyer Program Exec Charged With $2M Fraud

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 7:01 PM EST) -- An executive for a New York-based global airline frequent flyer alliance was charged in federal court Thursday with defrauding the company of $2.2 million in non-business-related credit card expenses, federal authorities have announced.



Randy Wang, 33, was arrested at his home in Queens on Thursday and formally charged before U.S. Magistrate Judge Katharine H. Parker on one count of wire fraud for allegedly charging hundreds of electronic devices to company credit cards and altering billing documents to hide the spending.



"Wang allegedly tried to take his...

