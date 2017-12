Ann Taylor To Pay $6M To End False Discount Class Action

Law360, San Francisco (December 15, 2017, 5:48 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge issued preliminary approval on Thursday of a $6.1 million settlement between Ann Taylor's parent company, Ann Inc., and a class of consumers who say the clothing retailer misrepresented discounts marked down from “phantom” prices that never existed at its factory and outlet stores.



U.S. District Judge Paul Oetken’s order means millions of class members who bought “discounted” clothing at Ann Taylor Factory or LOFT Outlet Stores between May 5, 2012, and May 4, 2016, will receive notice about the deal. The...

