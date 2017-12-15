Gastroenterologist Hit With $4.8M Award Over Patient's Death

Law360, Los Angeles (December 15, 2017, 5:26 PM EST) -- An Illinois jury awarded $4.8 million Thursday to the husband of a woman who died after being treated by a gastroenterologist who allegedly failed to live up to the standard of care.



Candice Cain died after being treated by Dr. Thomas DeWeert of Digestive Disease Consultants Ltd., and her husband, Nathan Cain, brought the suit, according to court papers filed in June.



The jury awarded $2.52 million to Candice Cain's two surviving family members for grief, mental suffering, loss of society, moral training and other losses....

