NJ Justices Won't Mull 'Exotic Dancers As Employees' Ruling

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (December 15, 2017, 9:20 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court has refused to second-guess a state appellate opinion issued this year that a now-defunct strip club owed money to state funds meant for employees who lose their jobs or become disabled because exotic dancers there were employees, not independent contractors.



In an order made available Thursday, the court denied a petition for certification filed by Liquid Assets in challenging the appellate ruling that upheld a 2015 decision from the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development that the business was on...

