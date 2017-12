MGM Slashes Suit By Ex-Atty Facing Child Sex Charges

Law360, Los Angeles (December 15, 2017, 6:59 PM EST) -- A California judge on Friday granted MGM’s request to toss defamation and employment claims brought by an entertainment attorney who was fired from an MGM subsidiary after he was charged with sexual assault of a child, but said the lawyer could take another shot at the employment claims.



Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios Inc. and its subsidiary CJ Worldwide LLC filed an anti-SLAPP motion over Benjamin Adams' defamation claim in a six-month old lawsuit. He alleged he was falsely called “dishonest” and a “pedophile” in internal publications after his...

