Trump Lays Out New Visa Waiver Traveler Restrictions

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 5:31 PM EST) -- Countries whose citizens can travel to the U.S. without a visa will have to use U.S. counterterrorism information to better screen travelers and bolster aviation security measures, according to new restrictions on the U.S. Visa Waiver Program the Trump administration revealed Friday.



Senior administration officials told reporters on a conference call Friday that the latest restrictions on the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Visa Waiver Program are to ensure that it “cannot be exploited by terrorists or criminals to reach the U.S. or threaten our interests.”...

