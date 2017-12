ICE Can't Deport Cambodian Immigrants Until Case Is Heard

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 9:11 PM EST) -- A California federal court on Thursday issued a nationwide temporary restraining order preventing the government from deporting about 1,900 Cambodian nationals bringing a proposed class action suit seeking to contest their orders of removal in immigration court.



U.S. District Judge Cormac J. Carney acknowledged that the court needed more time to consider the issues at stake in the case, staying the immigrants’ imminently approaching removal. The court also ordered the government to show cause as to why it should not issue a preliminary injunction preventing the...

