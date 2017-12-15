Ireland Resort Project Scores $194M Financing Facility

Law360, Minneapolis (December 15, 2017, 3:09 PM EST) -- Barclays PLC's corporate banking division has arranged a €165 million ($194.1 million) financing facility for a resort project in Ireland, according to an announcement from Barclays on Friday.



The bank is joining forces with HSBC Bank PLC and Royal Bank of Scotland PLC to provide the financing for the so-called Longford Forest project, which is being built in County Longford by Brookfield Property Partners LP-owned Center Parcs.



The project is slated to include 500 lodges as well as restaurants, a luxury spa and various shops and...

