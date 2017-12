NFL Fan Wins 3rd Circ. Challenge To Super Bowl Ticket Suit

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 4:38 PM EST) -- A Third Circuit panel issued a precedential opinion on Friday in an NFL fan's putative class action alleging the National Football League violated New Jersey's consumer fraud law by failing to make enough 2014 Super Bowl tickets available for sale, finding that the economic factors presented created a plausible theory that the league’s conduct inflated prices.



The three-judge panel reversed the district court's decision to dismiss the putative class action brought by Josh Finkelman alleging that the NFL's lottery ticket policy for the Super Bowl distributed...

To view the full article, register now.