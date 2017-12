Developments To Watch After The Net Neutrality Vote

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 9:41 PM EST) -- In the wake of the Federal Communications Commission’s Thursday vote to roll back Obama-era net neutrality rules guaranteeing equal treatment of web traffic, activists and lawmakers have been swift to pledge legal challenges and congressional action to counteract the vote’s effects.



State attorneys general said lawsuits are imminent, and industry players including Netflix also threatened suits, while a contingent of senators and representatives announced a stab at invoking the Congressional Review Act to freeze the deregulation.



But with an already overbooked legislative agenda and ongoing political...

