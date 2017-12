Fitbit Wants Activity Monitor IP Suit Tossed As Sanction

Law360, New York (December 15, 2017, 6:25 PM EST) -- Fitbit Inc. urged a California federal judge Thursday to sanction Smart Wearable Technologies Inc. and its counsel by throwing out its patent lawsuit against the wearable fitness device maker, saying the company continues to push forward with the case even though it knows its claims are frivolous.



Fitbit contended the case should be dismissed with prejudice and that the fitness tracker company should be awarded attorneys' fees and costs, arguing that SWT failed to properly investigate its claims before filing the lawsuit and after Fitbit demonstrated...

