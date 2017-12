Uber Driver Objectors Call $7.5M Deal 'Outrageously Low'

Law360, Los Angeles (December 15, 2017, 8:56 PM EST) -- Hundreds of objectors to a $7.5 million deal ending a class action against Uber for allegedly violating the Fair Credit Reporting Act by using background checks without applicants’ knowledge to make hiring decisions urged a California federal judge Thursday not to approve the "outrageously low" settlement amount.



Uber Technologies Inc. and its background check provider Hirease LLC had asked for final approval of a settlement of the FCRA allegations that would see them pay a class that includes everyone subjected to a background check or consumer...

