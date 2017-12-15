Broker With Criminal Past Fights Detention On Ponzi Charges

By Alison Noon

Law360, Boston (December 15, 2017, 9:28 PM EST) -- A Boston magistrate judge hesitated Friday to release a Cape Cod resident charged with spending the last five years defrauding investors, apprehensive of the man’s criminal history.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell said he believed 44-year-old John Bryan Murphy cannot resist his apparent urges to dabble in others’ finances, turn on those who lend him money or break other standard conditions of release.

The judge said he was likely to issue a written order next week to keep Murphy locked up and transfer the case...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular