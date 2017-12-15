Broker With Criminal Past Fights Detention On Ponzi Charges

Law360, Boston (December 15, 2017, 9:28 PM EST) -- A Boston magistrate judge hesitated Friday to release a Cape Cod resident charged with spending the last five years defrauding investors, apprehensive of the man’s criminal history.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Donald L. Cabell said he believed 44-year-old John Bryan Murphy cannot resist his apparent urges to dabble in others’ finances, turn on those who lend him money or break other standard conditions of release.



The judge said he was likely to issue a written order next week to keep Murphy locked up and transfer the case...

