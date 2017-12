Pomerantz, Rosen To Lead Blue Apron Stock-Drop Suit

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:24 PM EST) -- A group of investors represented by Pomerantz LLP and the Rosen Law Firm PA was picked by a Brooklyn federal judge Friday to lead a proposed class action against Blue Apron Holdings Inc. over a slide in its stock price that followed the meal-kit maker’s initial public offering.



The company was sued several times in the wake of the steep slide that followed its June IPO, with shareholders saying the company defrauded them on its prospects. Three investors or groups of investors sought to lead a...

To view the full article, register now.