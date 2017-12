Chrysler Can't Force Workers To Arbitrate Age Bias Claims

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 7:12 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge concluded Friday that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles can’t force several current and former employees to arbitrate claims that an employee evaluation policy disparately impacted older individuals, handing down an order that also axed class allegations and pointed to other issues requiring the workers to revamp their suit.



U.S. District Judge Laurie J. Michelson wasn’t swayed by FCA US LLC’s contention that the employees have to arbitrate their discrimination claims stemming from the way the company evaluates job performance, saying the workers didn’t agree to...

To view the full article, register now.