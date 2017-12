Wachtell, Skadden Steer $2.8B Merger Of Casino Operators

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 1:21 PM EST) -- Casino operators Penn National Gaming Inc. and Pinnacle Entertainment Inc. have come to terms on a roughly $2.8 billion cash-and-stock merger, the companies said Monday, in a deal guided by respective legal counsels Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz and Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP.



The transaction sees Penn National absorbing Pinnacle, according to a statement, with Pinnacle shareholders receiving $20 in cash and 0.42 shares of Penn National common stock per Pinnacle share.



The combined company will own and operate a total of 41...

