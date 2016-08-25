DACA Recipients Seek Injunction To Stop Rollback

By Nicole Narea

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:57 PM EST) -- Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program applicants asked a New York federal judge Friday to grant them class certification and prevent the federal government from terminating their deportation relief with a preliminary injunction.

DACA recipients and the advocacy group Make the Road New York argued that President Donald Trump’s plan to end the program March 5 should Congress not draft a permanent replacement is “arbitrary and capricious,” warranting a preliminary injunction to avoid life-altering harms to immigrants and their communities. They claimed that the government skirted...
Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Batalla Vidal, et al. v. Nielsen, et al.


Case Number

1:16-cv-04756

Court

New York Eastern

Nature of Suit

Other Statutes: Administrative Procedures Act/Review or Appeal of Agency Decision

Judge

Nicholas G. Garaufis

Date Filed

August 25, 2016

