Dallas-Fort Worth Airport Board Can't Duck Breach Claim

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 6:32 PM EST) -- Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport’s governing board must face claims that it breached its consulting agreement with Vizant Technologies LLC, which was contracted to analyze the board’s credit-card processing costs, a Texas state appeals court ruled Friday, saying the board’s immunity on the breach of contract claim was waived.



A three-judge panel of the Texas Fifth Court of Appeals partly rejected Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport Board’s attempt to dodge Vizant’s suit alleging it breached a “good faith effort” clause in a 2012 contract awarded to Vizant to...

