By David Edelstein December 18, 2017, 1:26 PM ESTLaw360, New York (December 18, 2017, 1:26 PM EST) -- Ohio will soon join Texas and New Jersey as the only states to regulate “paint and paint-related waste” as a Resource Conservation and Recovery Act universal waste. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s universal waste regulations are a set of streamlined regulations within the RCRA affording a less onerous standard of care for certain hazardous wastes that are commonly generated by a wide variety of industries. The federal universal waste regulations cover batteries, pesticides, mercury-containing equipment and lamps (most commonly, but not limited to, florescent lamps). Federal law...
Ohio's New Practical Approach To Waste Management
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login