American Airlines Dodges Suit Over End Of New-Hire Benefit

Law360, Chicago (December 18, 2017, 5:19 PM EST) -- American Airlines on Monday dodged a proposed class action brought by one of its employees over the cancellation of a set of benefits offered to new hires, after an Illinois federal judge said the dispute had to be handled under the employees’ collective bargaining agreement.



U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey granted American Airlines Inc.’s motion to dismiss a suit filed by one of its aviation maintenance technicians over the end of a program that gave new hires years-of-service credits and pay at the top of...

