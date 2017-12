Weinstein Co. Won’t Pay Its Bills, Greenberg Glusker Says

Law360, Los Angeles (December 18, 2017, 6:09 PM EST) -- Attorneys from Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger LLP say The Weinstein Co. has failed to pay them for their work in a suit over “Children of the Corn” spinoff rights, asking a California federal judge Monday to let the firm withdraw from representing a company rocked by sexual assault allegations against co-founder Harvey Weinstein.



Greenberg Glusker last week told the court in an ex parte application for leave to withdraw as counsel that The Weinstein Co. has yet to pay any fees related to its work...

