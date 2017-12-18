Mass. Man Ordered To Stop Unauthorized Practice Of Law

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 5:16 PM EST) -- A Massachusetts state judge blocked a man from illicitly practicing law after Attorney General Maura Healey accused him of giving struggling consumers deceptive advice about mortgage loan modifications and bankruptcy, Healey's office announced Monday.



Essex Superior Court Judge James Lang ruled in favor of Healey’s office on Dec. 14 by ordering a preliminary injunction against Homayoun Maali, whom Healey's office has accused in a civil lawsuit of flouting the Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act and other state regulations.



Specifically, Healey’s office has asserted that Maali charged down-and-out...

