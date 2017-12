Grant & Eisenhofer Fee Fight Halts $73M Celgene FCA Payout

Law360, Los Angeles (December 18, 2017, 10:35 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has awarded $73 million to a whistleblower in a $280 million False Claims Act deal against biotech firm Celgene Corp. despite government objections, but froze the cash until the whistleblower resolves a fee battle with Grant & Eisenhofer PA for work it had done on the case.



U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner ruled on Friday that relator Beverly Brown is entitled to 28 percent of the $260 million that Celgene paid to the federal government to settle claims it promoted bone...

