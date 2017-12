MLB, Cubs Want Out Of Fan's Foul Ball Blindness Suit

Law360, Springfield (December 18, 2017, 9:24 PM EST) -- The Chicago Cubs and Major League Baseball asked a Cook County Circuit Court judge on Friday to toss a man's suit claiming that an errant baseball at a Cubs game this summer left him blind in one eye, saying his claims are barred by the Illinois Baseball Facility Liability Act.



John “Jay” Loos sued both organizations in October, claiming the Aug. 29 incident at Chicago’s Wrigley Field was caused by negligence on the part of the MLB and the Cubs, by failing to install enough netting behind...

