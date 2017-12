NJ Father, Son Docs Get Prison Over $890K Medicare Scam

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (December 18, 2017, 5:34 PM EST) -- An osteopathic doctor and his chiropractor son were each slammed with prison sentences by a New Jersey federal court for defrauding Medicare out of about $890,000 by having unqualified individuals provide physical therapy at their medical practice, authorities announced Monday.



U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler sentenced Robert Claude McGrath, 66, and his son Robert Christopher McGrath, 48, both of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, to 30 and 12 months in prison, respectively, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.



Judge Kugler...

