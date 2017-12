Citing Offenses In Jail, Judge Again Denies Ex-Diplomat Bail

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 3:26 PM EST) -- A former Chinese diplomat charged last year with treating foreign workers like slaves was denied bail by a Brooklyn federal judge once again on Monday, with the judge saying Dan Zhong apparently had his wife hide something and violated prison regulations.



Describing several sealed briefs publicly for the first time, prosecutor Alexander Solomon told U.S. District Judge Dora Irizarry authorities had detected “frequent use of coded language” on Zhong’s phone calls from jail. He said Zhong instructed his wife to hide some sort of bag and...

