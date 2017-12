Stay In Rachael Ray Dog Food Suit 'Pointless,' Customer Says

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 7:48 PM EST) -- A pet owner bringing a proposed class action accusing the maker of Rachael Ray Nutrish dog food of misrepresenting the product as “natural” urged a California federal court Monday not to pause the suit pending a potential decision by the California Department of Health about the term “natural,” saying the proposed four-month delay would be “pointless.”



Christina Grimm said the CDPH might not even undertake any rulemaking about the term “natural,” and if it does, Ainsworth Pet Nutrition LLC and holding company APN Inc.’s requested stay...

