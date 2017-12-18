Expert Analysis

Revisiting The FCA Public Disclosure Bar, Post-Bellevue

By Gerald Meyer and Emily Damrau December 18, 2017, 3:45 PM EST

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 3:45 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit’s recent decision in Bellevue v. Universal Health Services of Hartgrove Inc., 867 F.3d 712 (7th Cir. 2017), has potentially wide-ranging implications for qui tam suits under the False Claims Act. In Bellevue, the court concluded that a relator’s allegations were substantially similar to publicly disclosed allegations — and that the suit was therefore precluded by the public disclosure bar — even though the relator’s allegations concerned an entirely different time period than the publicly disclosed information.

Courts within the Seventh Circuit are already...
