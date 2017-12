Greek Shipping Co. Hit With Suit Over Reverse Stock Split

Law360, New York (December 18, 2017, 7:53 PM EST) -- A putative class of investors told a New York federal court Friday that Greek shipping company Diana Containerships Inc. engaged in an alleged reverse stock split scheme that sank the value of the company share price, costing investors while executives got a payday.



Shareholder Emmanuel S. Austin filed the complaint against Diana Containerships, its CEO Symeon P. Palios and two other executives alleging a reverse stock split scheme where the company allegedly sold shares to another entity, Kalani Ventures Ltd., below market value and then Diana...

