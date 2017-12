Wendel Rosen Awarded $151K In EB-5 Fraud Scheme Suit

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 4:01 PM EST) -- A California federal judge granted more than $151,000 in attorneys fees and costs to Wendel Rosen Black & Dean LLP for its role as receiver counsel in a suit accusing a businessman of misusing funds from $107 million he raised from Chinese nationals through the EB-5 immigrant investor program.



The court had appointed Susan L. Uecker of Uecker & Associates Inc. as a receiver for CallSocket LP and related companies that operated three call centers associated with the scheme. U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg authorized the...

