Lockheed Scores Redo Of $50M Age Discrimination Verdict

Law360, Los Angeles (December 18, 2017, 9:02 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday vacated a jury’s $50 million verdict against Lockheed Martin Corp. in an age discrimination suit brought by a former engineer, ruling that the jury could not have determined that the government contractor’s upper management actually participated in the discrimination.



Lockheed had argued that the jury’s decision to award so much money in damages did not line up with the evidence presented at trial because Robert Braden, the former senior project specialist who filed suit, had not shown the company’s...

To view the full article, register now.