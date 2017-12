Jury Win For NYC Graffiti Artists 'Erroneous,' Court Told

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 4:29 PM EST) -- A real estate developer urged a New York federal court on Monday to reject a jury's finding that he violated an obscure federal statute when he demolished the famous New York City graffiti space known as 5Pointz, saying the court wrongly instructed the jury that whitewashing was a form of mutilation.



Jerry Wolkoff contended in his post-trial brief that the jury was misled in concluding that he violated the Visual Artists Rights Act when he whitewashed the 200,000-square-foot Long Island City “graffiti mecca,” arguing that multiple...

