Judge Won't Let Prison Co. Break Out Of Investor Suit

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 4:11 PM EST) -- A Tennessee federal judge on Monday ruled that private prison operator CoreCivic Inc. must face a proposed class action accusing the company of misleading investors about the quality, efficiency and regulatory compliance of its facilities, finding that the suit’s allegations are strong enough to survive the company’s dismissal bid.



U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger said that lead plaintiff Amalgamated Bank had done its job of putting forward enough allegations to support its “central theory of liability” — namely, that the high-quality, low-cost business model touted...

