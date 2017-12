5th Circ. Broadens Oil Pollution Act Liability

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 3:06 PM EST) -- In two issues of first impression, the Fifth Circuit read the complete defense provisions for oil spills under the Oil Pollution Act (OPA) to strictly construe the defenses and make them only very narrowly available.



On Nov. 7, 2017, the Fifth Circuit issued its opinion in United States v. American Commercial Lines LLC, cause no. 16-31150, 2017 WL 5146110 (5th Cir. 2017). The two issues presented involved the meaning of “in connection with any contractual relationship” under 33 U.S.C. § 2703(a)(3) and “pursuant to a contractual...

