Parker-Hannifin Settles DOJ Suit Over $4.3B Clarcor Merger

Law360, San Jose (December 18, 2017, 11:16 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced Monday that it reached a settlement with Parker Hannifin Corp. in which the industrial equipment manufacturer will divest the aviation fuel filtration business at the center of the federal agency’s challenge to its $4.3 billion acquisition of Clarcor Inc.



The Justice Department’s Antitrust Division filed a proposed settlement in U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware that, if approved by the court, would resolve the lawsuit and address concerns the acquisition eliminated competition in the market for aviation fuel...

