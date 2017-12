Philips, Toshiba, Samsung Granted Wins In Disk Drive MDL

Law360, Los Angeles (December 19, 2017, 8:00 PM EST) -- A California judge on Monday handed Samsung, Toshiba and Philips wins in the multidistrict litigation claiming they conspired to fix optical disk drive prices, finding several companies failed to show the alleged scheme specifically targeted them and ruling a class of indirect purchasers didn’t prove it caused them to suffer.



Although U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg denied Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp. and Philips Electronics North America Corp.’s bid to get the class of indirect purchasers decertified, the Monday orders granted them summary judgment against...

