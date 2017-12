Alliant Can't Ax $26M Sandy Damage Verdict At 2nd Circ.

Law360, Los Angeles (December 19, 2017, 2:47 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Tuesday refused to disturb an order directing insurance broker Alliant Insurance Services Inc. to pay $26 million after a federal jury found it had unilaterally lowered a property manager's flood coverage and left the company with insufficient insurance for Hurricane Sandy losses, holding that the evidence supported the verdict.



In a seven-page summary order, a panel of the appeals court found that U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff of the Southern District of New York properly instructed the jury and didn't err in...

