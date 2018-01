New York Cases To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- New York courts are no stranger to high-profile litigation, and some of the coming year’s big-ticket items will include allegations of presidential sexual misconduct, a fight over pay for women lawyers, the sentencing of former pharma exec Martin Shkreli, and former banker Jennifer Sharkey’s ongoing fight against JPMorgan Chase & Co.



Here’s a rundown of Empire State litigation attorneys will be closely watching in 2018.



Claims of Workplace Sexual Misconduct



Summer Zervos, a former reality television contestant who sued President Donald Trump for defamation after he...

