Apple Scored Rare Discount From Boies Schiller, Atty Says

Law360, Los Angeles (December 19, 2017, 10:03 PM EST) -- A Boies Schiller Flexner LLP partner who successfully defended Beats Electronics from Monster’s billion-dollar fraud suit took the stand Tuesday in a California trial to decide the amount of attorneys’ fees Monster must reimburse, testifying that his firm’s $7.9 million tab was reasonable and that Beats-parent Apple negotiated a rare 15 percent discount for the work.



Beats beat Monster’s fraud suit on summary judgment 10 days before a trial over Monster’s claims that Beats and its founders wrongfully coerced founder Noel Lee into selling a remaining interest...

To view the full article, register now.