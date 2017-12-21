UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Melissa Lipman

Law360, New York (December 21, 2017, 8:33 PM EST) -- The last week has seen McDonald's sue Visa, Ukraine's Privatbank take on two of the country's richest men, and Co-Op Insurance lodge a contract dispute against IBM.

Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K.

Financial Services

Credit Suisse AG v. Gama Aviation (UK) Ltd. and another

Credit Suisse filed a series of aviation claims in the Commercial Court on Dec. 21 against Igho Charles Sanomi II, a Nigerian businessman and chairman of energy and power company Taleveras, and Anti Vilppula. The...
