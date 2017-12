FirstNet Racks Up 40 States Ahead Of Opt-In Deadline

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 4:10 PM EST) -- Emergency response network FirstNet, a multibillion-dollar project backed by AT&T aimed at delivering wireless broadband service to first responders, has now been adopted in 40 states, with Colorado, Illinois, South Dakota and Wisconsin joining this past week.



Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper and Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner both announced Monday that they had accepted FirstNet as their states’ provider of wireless broadband communications for public safety personnel after considering proposals from competing vendors, notably Verizon. States must opt in to FirstNet by the end of December....

