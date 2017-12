Mazda Can Scrap Fla., NC Claims In Clutch Defect Dispute

Law360, New York (December 19, 2017, 5:43 PM EST) -- A California federal judge on Monday tossed allegations brought by Florida and North Carolina Mazda drivers in a proposed class action accusing the automaker of failing to disclose that certain vehicles had a defect that made them susceptible to premature clutch failure.



U.S. District Judge Maxine M. Chesney said the Florida drivers haven’t sufficiently alleged that Mazda Motor Corp. and Mazda Motor of America Inc.’s alleged concealment of the defect was “active and willful,” and the North Carolina drivers failed to demonstrate the company had a...

To view the full article, register now.