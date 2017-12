GEO Sued Over Forced Labor In Immigrant Detention Facility

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 1:36 PM EST) -- Immigrant detainees have accused the private prison giant GEO Group Inc. of committing unlawful wage theft and using forced labor at its Adelanto Detention Center as a means of unjust enrichment, according to a proposed class action filed in California federal court Tuesday.



The immigrants allege that, as a matter of uniform practice and policy, GEO refuses to give them basic food, water and hygiene products, instead forcing the detainees to pay for the products, and paying the detainees $1 per day to operate the facility....

