Fed. Claims Judge Won't Pause $48M DOD Satellite Contract

Law360, Washington (December 19, 2017, 6:44 PM EST) -- A $48 million U.S. Department of Defense satellite communications logistics contract is moving forward after a Federal Claims judge refused in a decision unsealed Tuesday to pause the project in the face of protests found unlikely to succeed on the merits.



Federal Claims Judge Margaret M. Sweeney refused to grant the temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction sought by Intelligent Waves LLC and Mission1st Group Inc. as they try to wrest away the contract the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency awarded to Professional Solutions1 LLC....

