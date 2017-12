Lockheed, Northrop Shed F-35 FCA Case At 5th Circ.

Law360, Washington (December 20, 2017, 2:05 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit refused in a published opinion Tuesday to revive a False Claims Act suit alleging Lockheed Martin Corp. and Northrop Grumman Systems Corp. concealed the F-35 fighter aircraft's true cost, finding the whistleblower lacked direct knowledge of the alleged, and publicly disclosed, scheme.



Former Northrop employee Paul J. Solomon had based his lawsuit on public disclosures, namely government reports that excoriated the contracting giants for shifting funds around to hide cost overruns, a three-judge appellate panel concluded. FCA relators cannot bring suits based on...

