Key New Jersey Cases To Watch In 2018

Law360, New York (January 1, 2018, 3:04 PM EST) -- High-profile New Jersey cases are poised for key developments in 2018, when the U.S. Supreme Court may decide on the state’s bid to legalize sports betting and the Third Circuit ponders appeals by former public officials facing prison for their roles in the infamous George Washington Bridge lane closures.



On the state level, New Jersey’s high court will tackle Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.’s attempt reinstate trial court victories in litigation over its acne drug Accutane, while other pharmaceutical companies continue to defend the state’s civil suits targeting...

To view the full article, register now.