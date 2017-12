Exporters Sentenced For Selling Aviation Parts To Syria

Law360, Washington (December 20, 2017, 1:27 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Wednesday sentenced two Florida residents to two years in prison and another to one year in prison for conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions against Syria by illegally exporting aviation equipment with civilian and military applications to a government-owned airline.



Arash “Axel” Caby, 43, and Ali “Alex” Caby, 40, were ordered by U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom to serve 24 months in prison and two years under supervised release for their role in a conspiracy to defraud the U.S. by exporting dual-use...

To view the full article, register now.