Royal Caribbean, Air Charter Drop Delayed Flights Row

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 3:20 PM EST) -- An airplane charter company has dropped its lawsuit against Royal Caribbean International Ltd. over allegations that the latter failed to pay it for the cost of flying stranded cruise ship passengers between Barcelona and Nice, France, after the parties told a New York federal judge Tuesday that they’d reached a settlement.



Neither the one-page stipulation of dismissal signed by both Air Charter Service Inc. and Royal Caribbean nor a letter from the attorneys disclosed the details of the settlement. Counsel and representatives for the companies did...

