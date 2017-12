Judge OKs $700K Settlement Over Montel-Endorsed Clothes

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 6:34 PM EST) -- A clothing company endorsed by talk show host Montel Williams has agreed to pay $700,000 to settle claims that it misled customers into thinking its copper-infused athletic apparel could alleviate pain, a New York federal judge said Tuesday as she preliminarily approved the deal.



U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres said in her order that she identified no obvious problems with the proposed settlement and found no reason to doubt its fairness. The agreement will provide between $5 and $10 per purchase to anyone in the U.S....

