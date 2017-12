Lawyer, Ex-Bank Execs Convicted Of Fraud

Law360, New York (December 20, 2017, 3:55 PM EST) -- A California federal jury convicted a former real estate lawyer and two former executives of Sonoma Valley Bank on Tuesday of concealing millions of dollars in illicit loans to a wine-country real estate developer, causing the bank to fail and take over $20 million worth of federal funds with it.



The marathon trial presided over by U.S. District Judge Susan Illston began on Oct. 23 against former Sonoma Valley CEO Sean C. Cutting and former chief loan officer Brian S. Melland, both 48, and the developer's...

